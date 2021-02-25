Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,311,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,616,266 shares during the period. Barrick Gold makes up about 5.6% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 4.74% of Barrick Gold worth $1,920,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

NYSE GOLD traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.58. 1,223,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,865,639. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

