Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,897,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 840,040 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 9.51% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $201,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OR traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.61. 56,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,585. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77.

OR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $13.53 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

