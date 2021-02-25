Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 749,144 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.9% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.27% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $299,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded down $3.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.42. 2,709,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,264,063. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $101.04 billion, a PE ratio of 117.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,606 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,633 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

