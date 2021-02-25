Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,657,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055,890 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.5% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.09% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $507,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,057,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213,857 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,930,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2,395.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,677 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,507,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $4.23 on Thursday, reaching $128.07. 446,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,117,179. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

