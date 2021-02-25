Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,219,458 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219,458 shares during the period. Coeur Mining accounts for 0.8% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 10.25% of Coeur Mining worth $258,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 23,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,480,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,324,000 after acquiring an additional 288,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $9.85. 237,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,689,498. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.98. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDE. Roth Capital raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,242,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

