Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 533,077 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,475,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 533,077 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada makes up approximately 3.1% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 4.44% of Franco-Nevada worth $1,062,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

FNV traded down $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $111.90. The company had a trading volume of 78,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,527. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $166.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.