Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,791,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 943,771 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 0.7% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.30% of Applied Materials worth $240,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Applied Materials by 69.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,799 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $137,127,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12,486.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT traded down $6.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.66. The stock had a trading volume of 524,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,335,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.72. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $124.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

