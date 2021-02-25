Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,499,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,098 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.13% of The Charles Schwab worth $132,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.29. The company had a trading volume of 346,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,282,282. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 13,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $668,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $4,924,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,866,817 shares of company stock worth $105,901,864. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

