Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,653,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,960 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.07% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $135,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,407,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,742,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,758,000 after buying an additional 77,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.54. 642,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,512,204. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.74 and a 200 day moving average of $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $188.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

