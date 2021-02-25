Van ECK Associates Corp Has $135.73 Million Stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,288,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211,527 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 11.57% of Silvercorp Metals worth $135,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,886,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,032,000 after purchasing an additional 859,066 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at about $26,147,000. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 238.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,008,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 710,067 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 0.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 555,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 496,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.27. 230,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,043. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 24.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SVM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

Silvercorp Metals Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

