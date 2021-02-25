Van ECK Associates Corp Has $261.64 Million Stock Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,716,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,999 shares during the quarter. Eldorado Gold accounts for about 0.8% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 11.27% of Eldorado Gold worth $261,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 5,070.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGO stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 72,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,842. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CSFB set a $13.00 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

