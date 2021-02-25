Van ECK Associates Corp Has $306.57 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,153,468 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167,439 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 0.9% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Intel worth $306,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.07. 2,171,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,883,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.