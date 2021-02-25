Van ECK Associates Corp Has $352.77 Million Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,440,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577,824 shares during the period. Hecla Mining accounts for 1.0% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 10.25% of Hecla Mining worth $352,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $47,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $61,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HL traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $7.01. 521,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,930,042. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -30.77%.

HL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

