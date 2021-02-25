Van ECK Associates Corp Has $428.57 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,029,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,868 shares during the period. Royal Gold accounts for 1.2% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 6.14% of Royal Gold worth $428,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RGLD has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.45.

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.24. 18,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.22. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

