Van ECK Associates Corp Has $510.30 Million Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,375,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573,564 shares during the period. SSR Mining accounts for 1.5% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 11.55% of SSR Mining worth $510,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SSR Mining by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in SSR Mining by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSRM traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 120,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,168. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.67. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SSRM shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.59.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

