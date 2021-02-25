Van ECK Associates Corp Has $665.97 Million Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,632,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,975,256 shares during the period. Yamana Gold accounts for 1.9% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 12.10% of Yamana Gold worth $665,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 18.2% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 22.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 51.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

AUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.29. 758,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,237,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.