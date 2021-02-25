Van ECK Associates Corp Has $724.43 Million Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,361,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,975,120 shares during the period. B2Gold comprises 2.1% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 12.31% of B2Gold worth $724,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 49.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,211,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669,037 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in B2Gold by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,742,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,900 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in B2Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,933,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,595,000 after purchasing an additional 120,902 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in B2Gold by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,258,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in B2Gold by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,136,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of BTG stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.69. 663,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,332,761. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Equities analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.