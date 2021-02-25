Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,216,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 332,288 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.18% of Gilead Sciences worth $129,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 121,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,224,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,319,000. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $3,494,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $63.02. 511,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,903,140. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

