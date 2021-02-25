Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 730,418 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,717 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.22% of SEA worth $145,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SEA by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,163 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $28,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 515,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $102,305,000 after acquiring an additional 211,100 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SEA by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in SEA by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 42,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE stock traded down $6.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $241.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.37 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.47.

SE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.75.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

