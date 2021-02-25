Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,708,205 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708,205 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for 2.6% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 4.80% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $900,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $44,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPM traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.03. 222,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,026. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average is $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $57.89.

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

