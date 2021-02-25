Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,713,075 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,282,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713,075 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 11.41% of Sandstorm Gold worth $159,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 33,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 435,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,633,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 249,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 69,240 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAND. Roth Capital began coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

NYSE SAND traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 92,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,653. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. Analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

