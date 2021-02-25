Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,822,072 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,162,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,822,072 shares during the period. Kirkland Lake Gold makes up 2.5% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 7.93% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $874,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 738.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.11.

NYSE:KL traded down $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $34.52. The stock had a trading volume of 141,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,059. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.91.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

