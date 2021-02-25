Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 3,468,726 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,806,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,468,726 shares during the period. Alamos Gold makes up approximately 1.1% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 11.41% of Alamos Gold worth $392,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,884,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953,210 shares during the period. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 8,455,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,052 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,785,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,120,000 after purchasing an additional 604,366 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,069,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,272,000 after purchasing an additional 734,560 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Laurentian reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $7.66. 282,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,350. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

