Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 81,406 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,406 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.34% of Biogen worth $126,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,874,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,195,000 after buying an additional 20,877 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,432,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Biogen by 84.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,704,000 after purchasing an additional 316,681 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Biogen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,728,000 after purchasing an additional 160,408 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $278.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,077. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.85. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $363.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

