Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 944,551 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,431,863 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944,551 shares during the period. AngloGold Ashanti accounts for about 1.7% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 6.37% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $597,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,618,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,012 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,997 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,324,000 after buying an additional 1,025,904 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,913,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,274,000 after buying an additional 769,890 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,618,523 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,851,000 after buying an additional 675,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 4,603,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,132,000 after buying an additional 610,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AU traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $20.80. 330,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,952. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4805 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AU. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.26.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

