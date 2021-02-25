Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,219,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 986,247 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 11.52% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $174,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSM. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,557,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 377.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 946,777 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,437,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 864,895 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 817,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 526,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,322,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.10. 243,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,582,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.14. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

FSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Pi Financial cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

