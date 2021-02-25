Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960,129 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 157,979 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.39% of Xilinx worth $136,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $279,514,000 after purchasing an additional 367,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Xilinx by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,653 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $178,001,000 after buying an additional 63,815 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,652,040 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $172,209,000 after buying an additional 38,565 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Xilinx by 17.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,516,281 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $158,057,000 after buying an additional 228,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 4.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,351,141 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $140,813,000 after buying an additional 61,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock traded down $6.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.56. 87,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,360. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XLNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

