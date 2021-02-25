Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,911,408 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,416,967 shares during the quarter. Harmony Gold Mining makes up 0.8% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 11.47% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $289,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HMY. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 188,703 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 43,665 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,755,039 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,059,000 after acquiring an additional 376,355 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,316 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,435,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 441,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,766,448. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

