Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,430 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.31% of KLA worth $125,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of KLA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of KLA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,933,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,708,000 after acquiring an additional 75,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of KLA by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $16.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $311.89. The stock had a trading volume of 56,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,634. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $342.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.97. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

