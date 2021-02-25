Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 204,251 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 204,251 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.87% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $141,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after purchasing an additional 628,326 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,196,000 after acquiring an additional 170,784 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 777,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,592,000 after acquiring an additional 196,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $16.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $292.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,080. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.09, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEDG. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.06.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

