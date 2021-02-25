Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 48,939 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,939 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 0.7% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Lam Research worth $235,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,331,000 after buying an additional 380,473 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,581.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 277,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,214,000 after buying an additional 261,310 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,986.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 242,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,641,000 after purchasing an additional 231,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,078,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX traded down $34.62 on Thursday, reaching $562.28. The stock had a trading volume of 127,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,376. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $603.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $542.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.62. The company has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,257 shares of company stock worth $14,502,258. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 target price (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

