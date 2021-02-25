Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,950,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,927 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.66% of Corteva worth $191,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 22.8% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Corteva by 14.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 57,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 164.6% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

CTVA traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.70. 66,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,599,784. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.78. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

