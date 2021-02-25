VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (BATS:RSXJ) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (BATS:RSXJ) were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.78 and last traded at $37.67. Approximately 8,071 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.87.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.81.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.