VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $106.23 and last traded at $106.23. 688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.18.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 24.31% of VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

