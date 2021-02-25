Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Decreased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,751,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,025 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 22.6% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Summit Financial LLC owned 0.53% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares worth $160,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

VEU traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.19. 243,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,012. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.38. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

