Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,708 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.2% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $347,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VEU stock opened at $61.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.38. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.