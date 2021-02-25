Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 24,123.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,628 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,385,000 after buying an additional 3,066,554 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,511,000 after buying an additional 1,285,140 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,735,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,265,000 after buying an additional 420,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 18,347,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,398,000 after buying an additional 590,035 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $49.62. 180,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,929,618. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.62. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $50.10.

