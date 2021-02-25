Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC

Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,227 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 7.4% of Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $31,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 117,752 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $49.55 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average is $44.62.

