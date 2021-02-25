Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Patriot Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119,462 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.3% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $28,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 165.5% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 75,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 46,918 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $54.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

