Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1,272.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,394 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $3,592,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 178,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.28. 152,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,924,962. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

