Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,832,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,728 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.20% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $141,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 165.5% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 75,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 46,918 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.47. The company had a trading volume of 574,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,924,962. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average of $47.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

