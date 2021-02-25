Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 6.5% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $46,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $54,155,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,195,000 after purchasing an additional 150,906 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,035,000. Avory & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,156,000. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 234.8% in the 3rd quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 152,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,699,000 after acquiring an additional 106,911 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $254.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,491. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.51. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

