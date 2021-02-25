Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by David Loasby

David Loasby cut its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.8% of David Loasby’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. David Loasby’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $7.69 on Thursday, reaching $252.44. 46,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,491. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.37 and a 200-day moving average of $241.51. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.