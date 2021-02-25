Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Windham Capital Management LLC

Windham Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.8% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. One Day In July LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 37,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

VUG traded down $2.35 on Thursday, reaching $257.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,491. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.37 and a 200-day moving average of $241.51. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

