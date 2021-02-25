Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $67.64

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $67.64 and last traded at $67.87, with a volume of 36330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.37.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,459,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,458,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,552,000 after purchasing an additional 567,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,793,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,391,000 after buying an additional 182,094 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,658,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,917,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,449,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,622,000 after buying an additional 87,293 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

