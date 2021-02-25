Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.3% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $22,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $4,950,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $223.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $224.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.