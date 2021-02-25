Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC

Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.6% of Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.89. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

