Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Windham Capital Management LLC

Windham Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.6% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,855. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.89. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

