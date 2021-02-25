Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.6% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

