Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2,216.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.5% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,112,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,090.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 77,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $217.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,847. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $219.93.

